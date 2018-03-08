2 dogs die in Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dogs died in a house fire in Durham Wednesday night, Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said.

Firefighters were dispatched to investigate an explosion reported near 1205 Eva St. just before 11 p.m. The call was soon upgraded to a structure fire with people trapped inside.

Crews arrived at 1205 Eva St. and witnessed a single-story home with heavy flames visible coming from the back of the house, Iannuzzi said. The fire was under control within 15 minutes of arrival, but the fire caused extensive damage to the back of the house and heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were found and taken from the house by search teams. Neither animal survived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the scene, according to Iannuzzi.