2 shot near Fayetteville motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a double-shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a motel.

Officers responded to the Extended Stay America located at 408 Owen Drive just after midnight in reference to a shooting call in the area.

Upon arrival, two people were found on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and are undergoing treatment for their injuries, police said.

The shooting is an active investigation and police ask that anyone who may have information contact Detective Donnie Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2169 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.