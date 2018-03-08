Cool weather continues in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures have been below-average every single day so far in the month of March, and that streak will continue for the next several days. Cold mornings and cool afternoons will prevail through the middle of next week.

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

Today’s high temperatures will be about 12 degrees below normal, and another hard freeze is in store for us tonight.

We’ll warm up a bit on Saturday before the next rain-maker moves in Sunday. There’s an outside chance of a few snowflakes mixing with the raindrops as the showers end Sunday night, but right now it doesn’t look like a cause for concern.

Thursday will bring increasing clouds, with a very slight shower chance north of the Triangle. The high will be 49. Winds will be west at 10-15 mph. The rain chance will be 10 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 27.

Saturday will bring increasing clouds. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 32. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with widespread showers. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with isolated showers possible. The high will be 50; after a morning low of 34. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny but cool. The high will be 51; after a morning low of 31.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and still cool. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 27.

Follow Paul on Twitter and Facebook

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9