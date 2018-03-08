Durham teen strangled, not shot to death, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigators are now saying a 17-year-old was strangled to death in Durham on Saturday after police initially said he had been shot.

Officers located the body of Jyireh Lamour Holeman just before 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Boulevard, Durham police said.

An initial release from the Durham Police Department said Holeman had been shot to death and the shooting was not random.

However on Thursday, Durham police said a preliminary autopsy revealed Holeman was strangled and not shot.

The homicide remains under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: