Raleigh church looks to bulldoze historic homes for parking lot



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A row of historic homes in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood may soon be bulldozed in favor of a parking lot.

Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh owns six homes on White Oak Road. The church currently rents out the homes and they’re considering a plan that would demolish the homes and add 70 parking spots instead.

The pastor says the spots are needed for their large congregation saying some church members are forced to park far away on Sunday mornings.

Those who live on White Oak Road say they wish they had been part of the conversation.

“We just were really stunned that the community was not informed at all prior to what’s happening,” said Jennifer Williams. “I think it would definitely change the landscape of Five Points. Instead of having six homes that friends of ours live in, they’ll be cars parked there.”

The pastor says the church has yet to hold an official meeting to approve the plans, but neighbors are led to believe it’s a done deal.

Homeowners say a parking lot would strip away a lot of the neighborhood’s character.

“Whatever your presence in a neighborhood is, you owe it to those people around to communicate and be open to share your ideas,” said Andrew Jones. “In the past when [the church] has had any sort of issues, they’ve been fairly open about discussing it with the neighborhood. They didn’t do that this time.”

