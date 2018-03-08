Raleigh apartment building destroyed in 2-alarm fire, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An apartment building was destroyed in a two-alarm fire Thursday morning in north Raleigh, fire officials said.

Fire crews were working a two-alarm fire located at an apartment complex in Raleigh near Mini City off Capital Boulevard, Wake County emergency officials said.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at 4713 Dansey Drive at the Mission Capital Crossing complex, which is near N. New Hope Drive and Capital Boulevard.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire after the initial page was sent out.

Shirley Fuller said she was asleep in her apartment when she heard something breaking.

“[I] went in the bedroom and my curtains, the bed and the pillows on the bed were on fire,” she said.

Fuller did what she could to put it out but said the room started filling with smoke.

“Everything’s gone, except my life and I am thankful for that,” said Fuller.

Around the same time Fuller’s room started filling with smoke, Jeff Payne, who had just dropped his children off at school and was driving on Capital Boulevard, saw smoke and called 911. He said he didn’t see any emergency responders in the area.

“I felt like I needed to do something,” Payne said. “By the time I got here there was hardly any smoke and then in just a minute or two there was a lot of smoke.”

Payne said he went to the apartment complex and then went to each apartment.

“I pounded as hard as I could — shook the doors and then ran to the next one, pound, pound, pound. Then just kept an eye one the doors to see if anyone would come to the door and I’d say ‘Get out. There’s a fire,'” he said.

The building that caught fire was destroyed but no one suffered any injuries, fire officials said.

At least four units and all the items inside, including Fuller’s unit, were destroyed.

“I don’t know what to do or say next because you have no next except your life. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Fuller said.

As many as 40 firefighters responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

