Raleigh police investigate bank robbery off Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday afternoon at the State Employees Credit Union near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Millbrook Road.
Raleigh police, along with members of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the robbery of the bank located at 6408 Hilburn Drive.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FAMILY DOG KILLS 8-DAY-OLD BABY, SHERIFF SAYS
- VIRGINIA MAN GIVING AWAY ENGAGEMENT RING TO DESERVING COUPLE AFTER HEARTBREAK
- DURHAM COUNTY MAN ANGRY AFTER DEPUTY SHOOTS DOG IN FRONT OF 5-YEAR-OLD
- 9TH DEAD DOG FOUND IN RECENT WEEKS IN WILSON COUNTY
- FIRST BABY DROP-OFF BOX FOR UNWANTED NEWBORNS INSTALLED IN INDIANA