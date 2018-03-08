Raleigh police investigate bank robbery off Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday afternoon at the State Employees Credit Union near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Millbrook Road.

Raleigh police, along with members of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the robbery of the bank located at 6408 Hilburn Drive.

