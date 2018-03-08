Ruptured gas line closes part of Poole Road in Raleigh, area evacuated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Poole Road is shut down after a gas line was ruptured Thursday afternoon, PSNC Energy officials said.

A third party work crew ruptured the line in the 1900 block of Poole Road near the intersection with Kennedy Street, which led to the closure of the road in the area around the leak.

About 2:30 p.m., the road was closed form Raleigh Boulevard to Peyton Street.

Technicians were able to cap the leak around 4:15 p.m. but the road remained closed, officials said.

The area around the ruptured line has been evacuated and crews will have to break through the asphalt to repair the leak, according to PSNC. The road could be shut down for hours.

Gas customers should not be impacted by the leak.

“Yeah, they evacuated everyone down there. When we came in they weren’t letting anyone into their homes at first. But then after a while, they let us get into our homes,” said Jamessa Flippin-Perry. “It does make you just think of… it scares me. It scares me because you don’t know if somebody’s gonna come through here smoking a cigarette.”

