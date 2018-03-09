Wife killed, husband injured in home invasion turned fire near Lake Gaston

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — Several investigators are at the scene of a home invasion turned deadly fire at a pastor’s home in Warren County on Friday morning.

Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams said that the home of John and Nancy Alford at 119 Mulberry Court was involved in the incident, which was reported around 10:30 a.m.

John Alford is the pastor of Sanford Memorial Baptist Church, Brodnax, Virginia, the Concord Baptist Association said.

The couple arrived home around 9 a.m. and found two burglars inside, Williams told CBS North Carolina.

Nancy Alford was then forced to drive to a nearby bank and ordered to withdraw about $1,000, officials said.

The couple was then placed inside the home, which was set on fire. John Alford was beaten by the thieves but managed to escape, however, he was unable to rescue his wife, who died, Williams said.

John Alford was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The two suspects stole the couple’s car, which is a gray 2010 Mercedes-Benz, according to officials. Authorities said they are looking for the Mercedes.

The Concord Baptist Associated released a statement Friday on Facebook:

Dear Pastors and Association Members,

It is with deepest sympathy we make this post. The home of Rev. John Alford, pastor of Sanford Memorial Baptist Church, Brodnax, VA was broken into this morning, and John and his wife, Nancy, were victimized. Their home was set on fire. John was airlifted to UNC-Chapel Hill. According to Warren County EMS, John sustained inhalation burns in his lungs, and 2nd degree burns to his face, hands and arms. Nancy did not survive. Please pray for John, their family, and his church family.

