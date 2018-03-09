3-year-old wounded by stray bullet fired from adjacent apartment, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 3-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting inside a nearby apartment in Fayetteville on Friday, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5:50 p.m. at apartment building 832 on Lake Pine Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police said that two men, who are in the military, were in a nearby apartment and “negligently discharged” a gun inside their apartment.

“The bullet went through a dividing wall into an adjacent apartment and struck a 3-year-old child,” police said in the release.

The boy suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, officials said.

As of 7:45 p.m., the pair from the other apartment are being questioned by detectives, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective Kincade with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-2610 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).