Fugitive wanted for ramming Johnston County deputy’s car captured after 3-day manhunt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The subject of a manhunt that began after the suspect stole a truck and rammed multiple vehicles, including a Johnston County sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser, was captured in Raleigh Thursday night, according to arrest records.

Jody Spurling, 40, was driving a stolen company truck on Tuesday when it was spotted by one of the company’s employees, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to an incident report, Spurling took guns and ammunition as well as the truck.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Interstate 40 west near N.C. 42 in Garner.

The incident began when a man spotted his stolen truck at a Speedway gas station, officials said.

Deputies were called and when they showed up, Spurling rammed a deputy’s cruiser, authorities said.

Spurling took off and wrecked in the parking lot of a Pizza Inn at 60 Son-Lan Parkway, hitting more vehicles. Spurling then ran off on foot. At that point, he became the subject of a manhunt that spanned three days. Authorities said they believed he may have been armed and dangerous.

Spurling was taken into custody by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office around 11 p.m. Thursday, records show.

He’s also wanted in Alabama on a felony parole violation. He was released from prison in Alabama just last year.

Spurling is now facing more than 20 charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon government official

Assault with a deadly weapon

Two counts of felony larceny

Two counts of financial card theft

Two counts of misdemeanor larceny

Larceny of a firearm

Six counts of break or enter a motor vehicle

Obtain property by false pretense

Misdemeanor financial card fraud

Felony financial card fraud

Two counts of possess stolen motor vehicle

Two counts of extradition/fugitive other state (Alabama)

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $765,000 bond.

