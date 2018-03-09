Cary man dies in OBX boating incident

GRANDY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old from Cary died when the boat he was riding in capsized in the Currituck Sound, officials said.

Rahul Devineni, of Cary, was with another person in a paddle boat that left from Grandy just before 5:30 p.m. and into the sound Thursday afternoon, according to Capt. Mark Rich, a North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission law enforcement officer.

The paddle boat began to take on water and capsized.

The other boater made it to shore and was taken to the hospital.

Devineni died in the incident but the cause of his death is undetermined, Rich said.

Both boaters were in Grandy on vacation.

