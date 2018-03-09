Driver crashes truck down steep hill beside Raleigh Walgreens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver is expected to recover after a pickup truck crashed down a steep embankment at a Raleigh Walgreens on Friday night.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. at the Walgreens at 3205 Avent Ferry Road, according to Raleigh police.

It appears the driver hopped the curb near the entrance to the shopping center, hit a power pole, ran over a gate and the car then fell down a steep embankment/wall.

The pickup truck’s windshield and front bumper were badly damaged, but police say the driver was able to climb out. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

A power pole snapped in half, and Duke Engery crews are working to replace it.

Power appears to be out at the Walgreens, but the other stores in the shopping center do have power.

