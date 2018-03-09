Fuquay-Varina school’s PTA treasurer charged with embezzling nearly $15K

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina elemntary school’s PTA treasurer is facing an embezzlement charge, according to Fuquay-Varina officials.
Allison Lonberg, 42, of Fuquay-Varina, is accused of embezzling $14,910 from the Lincoln Heights Elementary School PTA “by writing checks to herself obtaining PTA funds,” according to a town official.
Lonberg wrote a total of 48 checks to herself for cash and forged the PTA president’s signature as the checks required two signatures, the official said.
The crime was discovered during a review of bank statements. The first incident of embezzlement occurred on Nov. 21, 2017 and continued through Feb. 16.
A warrant for embezzlement was issued on Thursday and was served this morning.
Lonberg was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond following processing at the Wake County Detention Center, the official said. Records show that Lonberg has bonded out.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FUGITIVE WANTED FOR RAMMING JOHNSTON COUNTY DEPUTY’S CAR CAPTURED AFTER 3-DAY MANHUNT
- NC UBER DRIVER ACCUSED OF SECRETLY RECORDING SEX WITH TEEN PASSENGER
- APP MEETUP TURNS INTO HANDCUFF ASSAULT IN RALEIGH, POLICE SAY
- NC EX-OFFICER CHARGED AFTER BODY CAMERA VIDEO LEAKS
- CAUGHT ON VIDEO: JET MAKES ROUGH LANDING AT RDU DURING HIGH WINDS