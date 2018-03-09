Fuquay-Varina school’s PTA treasurer charged with embezzling nearly $15K

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina elemntary school’s PTA treasurer is facing an embezzlement charge, according to Fuquay-Varina officials.

Allison Lonberg, 42, of Fuquay-Varina, is accused of embezzling $14,910 from the Lincoln Heights Elementary School PTA “by writing checks to herself obtaining PTA funds,” according to a town official.

Lonberg wrote a total of 48 checks to herself for cash and forged the PTA president’s signature as the checks required two signatures, the official said.

The crime was discovered during a review of bank statements. The first incident of embezzlement occurred on Nov. 21, 2017 and continued through Feb. 16.

A warrant for embezzlement was issued on Thursday and was served this morning.

Lonberg was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond following processing at the Wake County Detention Center, the official said. Records show that Lonberg has bonded out.

