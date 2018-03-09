NC boater talks about finding Cary man’s body at Outer Banks

GRANDY, N.C. (WNCN and WAVY) — A teenager from Cary died Thursday evening when his paddle boat capsized in the Currituck Sound.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said 19-year-old Rahul Devineni, a sophomore at North Carolina State University, went out on the water with a friend just before 5:30 p.m. Captain Mark Rich said the small, plastic, self-propelled paddle boat capsized after taking on water.

PREVIOUS: Cary man dies in OBX boating incident

Local boater Perry Beasley found the two men. He was headed to his duck-hunting blind to retrieve an owl decoy when he heard cries for help.

“How bad you want to live is what that scream was,” Beasley said. “When I got headed towards Long Point, I seen a man standing up. He was (flailing his arms) and I ran the boat wide open and right up in there to the barge.”

Beasley said he helped the man into his boat when he saw Devineni’s body floating in the water. He said he checked for a pulse and tried to start CPR, but it was too late.

Beasley was unable to get Devineni into his boat, so he headed for shore to get assistance retrieving the body and get treatment for the other man who appeared to be suffering from hypothermia.

“He couldn’t tell me his name. (He was) cold. I asked him how many hours he’d been out, and he couldn’t tell me none of that,” Beasley said.

Rich with the Wildlife Resources Commission said the cause of death was undetermined.

Friends of the Devineni family said they were waiting for an autopsy which might take place Monday.

Several dozen family friends gathered Friday morning at Devineni’s parents’ house in Cary. They said their big question is from whom the young men acquired the boat, as the weather was cold with a wind chill of about 40 degrees.

They said companies shouldn’t rent boats to people in such conditions. The family also wanted to know if Devineni had a life jacket.

Classmates said the 19-year-old was a graduate of Green Hope High School and was a business major at North Carolina State University. He was a member of the Alpha Pi Delta chapter of Chi Psi fraternity.

The fraternity chapter’s president, John Jackson, said Devineni’s interest in finance led him to serve as the treasurer for the fraternity. He was an honors student who spent time at the campus library nearly every day.

“He would push his brothers to do well academically as he had certainly set such an example of that. He did very well in his classes. He was very diligent in his studies and had a very clear goal of where he wanted to go in life,” Jackson said.

“He was never busy to help anyone whether it be academically or whether it was a project, they were working on. Just always at community service events, always eager to help wherever could be needed.”

Jackson said Devineni aspired to be the head of a company. Family friends described the teen as a natural entrepreneur.

They also said he liked to be a mentor to younger children, including his 15-year-old brother. Relatives will be traveling from as far away as India for Devineni’s funeral services.

The fraternity members will be back in town for a memorial, for which a date has not been set. North Carolina State University was out of school this week for Spring Break.

“Our brotherhood will pull through like we always have, but his leadership and fun-loving personality will definitely be missed among the Chi Psi brotherhood,” Jackson said.

The Currituck County incident remains under investigation.

