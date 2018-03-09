NC State gets grand jury subpoena for records from NY court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina State spokesman says the school has received a grand jury subpoena from a New York court seeking records.

Athletics spokesman Fred Demarest confirmed to The Associated Press that the school’s office of general counsel received the subpoena from the Southern District of New York on Jan. 17.

Demarest added that school’s general counsel was told the subpoena was confidential and did not inform the Wolfpack’s coaching staff.

It is unclear what records the court is seeking and Demarest declined to elaborate on details of the subpoena, which was first reported Friday by The Washington Post.

It’s the same court handling charges that were filed in September in the ongoing federal investigation of corruption in college basketball.

