NC Uber driver accused of secretly recording sex with teen passenger

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Gerald William Smelson, 72, picked up the 19-year-old woman and her friend, also 19, on Jan. 7. As Smelson dropped the pair off outside of their home, one passed out on the curb next to his vehicle, said Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the NHCSO.

“Smelson then put the woman back in his vehicle, took her to his home and had sex with her,” Brewer said.

Brewer said the woman spent the night at Smelson’s home and he took her home the next day. Authorities said the woman went to the hospital that same day, where she was treated and released. Hospital employees called the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, which then alerted the NHCSO.

Smelson was arrested March 2 and charged with felony secret peeping in connection to videotaping the incident. However, the woman in the case has declined to pursue further charges, according to Brewer.

When questioned by detectives, Smelson said he likes to “pick up young girls from Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington,” Brewer said.

When reached by phone Thursday, Smelson said he denies the charges against him.

“All of them,” Smelson said. “Any and all. That’s all I can say at this point really. I’m just not comfortable. This is just beyond me.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office believes there could be additional victims, and ask anyone with information to call 910-798-4162 or submit a tip anonymously: https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.

Smelson, who made bond this week, is still employed by Uber. His next court date is March 22.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

