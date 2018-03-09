Rain on the way to central NC this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More cool weather is in store for central North Carolina today and through at least the middle of next week, but at least we’ll see abundant sunshine overhead today.

Temperatures will only reach the low 50s in the Triangle this afternoon. The average high this time of year is 61.

We’ll warm up a bit on Saturday with some spotty showers possible in the morning. The next chance of widespread rain moves in for Sunday. The newest data indicates that the rain will linger into Monday, with a few snowflakes mixing with the raindrops Monday morning. Accumulations on the roads don’t look likely, but we’ll be monitoring the latest trends throughout the weekend.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 52. Winds will be west at 10-15 mph.

Saturday will bring more clouds than sunshine, and a few showers. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 35. The rain risk will be 20 percent, mostly north of the Triangle.

Sunday will be cloudy with widespread rain. The high will be 46; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with continuing showers. The high will be 47; after a morning low of 36. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny but cool, with an isolated shower chance. The high will be 50; after a morning low of 31. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and still cool, with an isolated shower chance. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 29. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 27.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

