1 found dead after house fire at NC coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – An investigation is underway in Morehead City after an early morning house fire Saturday.

The fire broke out at a one-story home on Crab Point Loop Road around 2 a.m.

The Morehead City Fire department and EMS responded to the call after a neighbor noticed flames coming from the home.

Once on the scene, fire officials were notified that someone was still inside and tried a rescue, but were unsuccessful because of the intense flames.

A body was found inside the burned-out structure after the fire was out.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Morehead City Fire Marshal, Carteret County Fire Marshal Carteret County Fire Marshal, and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the call.

