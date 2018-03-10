2 NC men charged after $33,000 worth of cocaine seized following chase, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Littleton men were charged Friday night after a high-speed chase and the discovery of half of a kilo of cocaine worth about $33,000, Halifax County officials said.

The incident began just before 9:40 p.m. when deputies pulled over a car for a “motor vehicle violation” on Highway 48 near Nation Road, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

While officers were checking driving history and for possible warrants, the driver sped off “at a high rate of speed,” the news release said.

During the chase, the driver went along Grant Drive and officers noticed “a white package go out the driver window” and land near a ditch, deputies said.

The chase finally ended around 9:53 p.m. in the 900 block of Highway 903, according to officials.

Authorities later got the white package and discovered it was about 554 grams of cocaine, deputies said.

“Estimated street value of the cocaine is approximately $33,240,” the news release said.

Michael Stansbury, 45, of Littleton, who was driving, was charged with trafficking in cocaine by transport, trafficking in cocaine by possession, felony possession of cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance, flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, fail to heed light or siren, passing in a no passing zone and stop sign violation, officials said.

Jeffery Somma, 50, was charged with trafficking in cocaine by transport, trafficking in cocaine by possession, felony possession of cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stansbury was given a $60,000 cash bond and Somma was given a $40,000 cash bond. Both have an April 18 court date.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: