3 dead, another injured in shooting at NC bar

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) — Three people are dead and one person was injured after a shooting at a bar in Anson County late Friday night.

Police responded to gunshots at Mr. D’s Bar and Grill around 11:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Caswell Street.

Officials say two males were pronounced dead at the scene and one person later died after being transported for injuries related to the incident. One female victim was treated for her injuries and released.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Robbie Harris, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

No further information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 704-694-2167.

