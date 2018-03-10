3 dead, another injured in shooting at NC bar

By Published:
WBTV photo

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) — Three people are dead and one person was injured after a shooting at a bar in Anson County late Friday night.

Harris in a photo from WBTV.

Police responded to gunshots at Mr. D’s Bar and Grill around 11:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Caswell Street.

Officials say two males were pronounced dead at the scene and one person later died after being transported for injuries related to the incident. One female victim was treated for her injuries and released.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Robbie Harris, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

No further information has been released.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 704-694-2167.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s