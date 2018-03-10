Driver hits curb, car goes airborne into trees in Rocky Mount, officials say

By Published: Updated:
The scene of the crash in Rocky Mount on Saturday. Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crashed into several trees and overturned in Rocky Mount on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. along Mount Drive.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews worked to remove victim in the crash.

Officials said the driver of the car failed to stop at a stop sign, hit the curb and went airborne into the trees.

Only one person was in the car and the name of that person was not released.

Crews removed the roof from the car and took the driver out, who was then placed in an ambulance.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s