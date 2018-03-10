Driver slams car into defunct Ruby Tuesday at NC mall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — A driver crashed a car into the old Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Hanes Mall Friday night.

Winston-Salem Police said the driver escaped the crash with minor injuries in the wreck that happened after 8 p.m.

Police said the restaurant is no longer open, so no customers or staff were inside when the accident happened.

The driver’s car took out part of a tree when it crashed through a large window and into the building.

Police don’t know what caused the driver to crash into the building.

