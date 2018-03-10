Man wounded in broad-daylight shooting outside Carrboro gas station, deputies say

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot across from the Carrboro Town Hall in broad-daylight on Saturday, Orange County deputies said.

The incident happened in the 300 block of West Main Street just before 4:30 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was shot outside the Citgo gas station, which is across from the town hall, deputies said.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospitals, but his condition was not known.

Carrboro police said they had information about a possible suspect, but were not releasing details at this point.

Deputies are investigating the shooting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: