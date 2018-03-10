Man wounded in broad-daylight shooting outside Carrboro gas station, deputies say

By Published: Updated:

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot across from the Carrboro Town Hall in broad-daylight on Saturday, Orange County deputies said.

The incident happened in the 300 block of West Main Street just before 4:30 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The man was shot outside the Citgo gas station, which is across from the town hall, deputies said.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospitals, but his condition was not known.

Carrboro police said they had information about a possible suspect, but were not releasing details at this point.

Deputies are investigating the shooting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s