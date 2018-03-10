NC 8th-grader in serious condition after being trapped under bus during D.C. tour trip

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFMY) — A Wilkes County student remains in serious condition at a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after being hit by a tour bus while on a field trip Friday evening.

Family members identified Hunter Brown as the boy involved in the accident and police confirmed with WFMY-TV.

U.S. Park Police Sergeant James Dingeldein says the boy was pinned by the front of a tour bus that was in the middle lane on Independence Avenue across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial site.

Dingeldein says the boy was pinned around 7 p.m. for about 10 minutes before rescuers could free him. He says first responders used hydraulics to lift the front of the bus.

U.S. Park Police are still investigating how exactly the accident happened.

According to Mark Byrd, Wilkes County Schools Superintendent, the 8th-grade student goes to Central Wilkes Middle School. The student was part of a field trip that left Thursday and is scheduled to return Saturday.

Byrd said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with this student and their family at this time.”

No further information has been released at this time.

