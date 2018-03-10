Plane crash-lands in Wilson County field

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A pilot issued a mayday call as his plane was going down and later crash-landed in a field in Wilson County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in an area along Williford Road in Sharpsburg, according to Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport Director Dion Viventi.

The plane had damage to the propeller and landing gear, Viventi said. No one was hurt in the crash, which happened about 2.5 miles from the airport.

The single-engine plane had diverted to the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport when the pilot put out a mayday and said that he could not make it, Viventi said.

Viventi was able to contact the pilot by cellphone and receive the coordinates of the plane, which he then relayed to EMS and rescue crews.

Data from FlightAware shows the plane, an Extra EA-400 with tail number N14EX, took off from Fayetteville and was traveling to Leesburg Executive Airport when the crash happened.

Just minutes before the crash, the plane was traveling at 221 mph at 14,800 feet, but then dropped about 1,300 feet and slowed to 163 mph before dropping lower in altitude and then crash-landing, according to the FlightAware data.

The plane is expected to be towed to the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport for repairs.

There is no word on what caused the plane to go down.

