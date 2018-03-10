Prayer service planned after NC pastor’s wife killed in home invasion and arson

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A song and prayer service is planned at the church of a pastor whose wife was killed during a North Carolina home invasion and arson on Friday night near Lake Gaston.

Nancy Alford died and her husband John Alford was injured in the incident that happened Friday morning when the couple came home in Littleton to find two burglars inside their home.

PREVIOUS: Wife killed, husband injured in home invasion turned fire near Lake Gaston

John Alford is the pastor of Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax, Virginia, the Concord Baptist Association said.

After the couple arrived at their Mulberry Court home around 9 a.m. Friday, Nancy Alford was then forced to drive to a nearby bank and ordered to withdraw about $1,000, officials said.

The couple was then placed inside the home, which was set on fire. John Alford was beaten by the thieves but managed to escape, however, he was unable to rescue his wife, who died, authorities said.

John Alford was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Concord Baptist Association said Saturday that John Alford has second-degree burns and is in stable condition.

“Continue to pray for John, his family, and the Sanford Memorial family,” the Baptist association said in a statement, adding that they managed to speak briefly on the phone with John Alford on Saturday.

A song and prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church at 32 Church Street in Brodnax, Virginia.

