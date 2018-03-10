Rain coming, some snow possible Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a little milder than Friday, but it was cloudier with a few sprinkles around. A developing storm system is going to bring good rain chances to central North Carolina on Sunday; and, as a low-pressure system moves to our east on Monday, it will deepen and drag in cold air.

So, there is a chance of some snow during the day on Monday in areas from the Triangle northward.

As of now, no major travel issues are expected, and any accumulations, if they occur, should mainly be on grassy surfaces. The system will pull away Monday night and leave in its place dry weather, but temperatures that remain well below normal.

The high in the Triangle on Saturday was 56, after a morning low of 38. Fayetteville had a high of 68, after a morning low of 33. The normal high this time of year is 62, with a normal low of 38.

A stationary front that slipped north of Fayetteville, will hang around Saturday night, and a couple showers will be possible. The low-pressure system to our west will start moving toward the east coast on Sunday, so rain will become likely during the afternoon and at night. That low should deepen off the North Carolina coast on Monday and bring widespread rain to central North Carolina.

If the rain changes to some wet snow on Monday it will be most likely, as mentioned above, be from the Triangle and northward. Areas close to Virginia could see up to one inch of snow and some of that could accumulate on grassy surfaces.

That storm system will quickly move away Monday night; so, Tuesday and Wednesday will be bright and dry; but quite chilly for this time of year. Thursday will be sunny with highs still below normal. By Friday, highs should rebound to about normal in the lower 60s with bright sunshine.

Next weekend is definitely looking to be milder than what we have been used to. On Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day, it should be partly sunny and mild with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Next Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a shower possible. It should be even milder with highs reaching 70.

Tonight will be cloudy with a couple showers possible. The overnight low will be 42. Winds will be northeast 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain becoming likely. The high will be 48. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Sunday Night will be cloudy with rain likely. The overnight will be 36. Winds will be northeast 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday will be cloudy and rainy with some snow possibly mixing in during the day mainly in areas from the Triangle and northward. The high will be 41; winds will be north 8 to 12 mph. The precipitation risk will be 90 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and brisk. The high will be 48 after a morning low of 30.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and cold. The high will be 46 after a morning low of 28.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 53; after a morning low of 29.

Friday will be sunny and milder. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 36.

Saturday will be partly sunny and mild. The high will be 66; after a morning low of 42.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

