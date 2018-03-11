CBS North Carolina NCAA Tournament schedule – 1st, 2nd rounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina will air eight first and second round games of NCAA Tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday

(10) Oklahoma vs. (7) Rhode Island 12:15 p.m.

(15) Iona vs. (2) Duke 2:45 p.m.

(12) Davidson vs. (5) Kentucky 7:10 p.m.

(13) Buffalo vs. (4) Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Friday

(10) Providence vs. (7) Texas A&M 12:15 p.m.

(15) Lipscomb vs. (2) UNC 2:45 p.m.

(14) Bucknell vs. (3) Michigan State 7:10 p.m.

(11) Arizona State/Syracuse vs. (6) TCU 9:40 p.m.

