Dad faces DWI charge after flipping Jeep with baby and child inside in Johnston County

By Published: Updated:
The area where the crash happened Saturday night in Johnston County. Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina. Vinelink image of Anthony Scott Cerda.

MEADOW, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dunn father is facing a DWI charge after flipping a Jeep with his baby daughter and young son in the SUV in Johnston County Saturday night, officials said.

The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Mamie Road in the Meadow community, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The 29-year-old dad was driving a Jeep Wrangler north on N.C. 96 when the SUV started to veer off the road sideways and then flipped several times, eventually landing in woods just off the highway, troopers said.

A 14-month-old girl was ejected from the SUV, which then landed on top of her, officials said.

A 5-year-old boy who was also in the Jeep was taken to WakeMed for treatment and was later released.

The baby girl was listed in serious but stable condition on Sunday.

Anthony Scott Cerda was charged with DWI, misdemeanor child abuse and felony serious injury with a vehicle.

Cerda is being held in the Johnston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

