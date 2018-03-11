Man injured in early morning shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting early Sunday morning.

Units responded to the 1500 block of South New Hope Road shortly after 1 a.m. and located a man suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released information on a suspect.

