NC State, Duke, UNC and NCCU earn NCAA Tournament bids



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The NCAA Tournament field of 68 has been announced and the state of North Carolina has six teams competing for the national title.

Click here to download a blank bracket

North Carolina (25-10)

The Tar Heels fell short in their bid for the ACC Tournament title Saturday night but cruised to a bid finished in a tie for third in the ACC.

No. 2 North Carolina will play No. 15 Lipscomb in Charlotte on Friday.

Duke (26-7)

Duke finished second in the ACC leaving their appearance in the tournament without a doubt. This is the 34th tournament appearance for coach Mike Krzyzewski.

No. 2 Duke will play No. 15 Iona on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

N.C. State (21-11)

Kevin Keatts exceeded expectations in his first year in Raleigh and delivered 21 regular season wins and finished in a tie for third in the ACC.

No. 9 N.C. State will travel to Wichita, Kansas to take on No. 8 Seton Hall.

North Carolina Central University (19-15)

Led by LeVelle Moton, the Eagles won the MEAC tournament with a 71-63 win over Hampton – earning an automatic bid to the tournament.

This is the Eagles’ second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 16 NCCU will take on No. 16 Texas Southern at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

If the Eagles advance, they will face No. 1 Xavier on Friday in Nashville.

Davidson (21-11)

The Wildcats won the American 10 Conference tournament with a 58-57 win over Rhode Island on Sunday.

This is Davidson’s fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament since Steph Curry carried the Wildcats to the Elite 8 in 2008.

UNCG (27-7)

Wes Miller and the Spartans punched their ticket by topping East Tennesse State University in the Southern Conference Tournament.

The No. 13 Spartans will play No. 4 Gonzaga in the round of 64.

This is UNCG’s 3rd NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has the most teams in the 2018 NCAA Tournament with nine – Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

The Southeastern Conference comes in second with eight.

Louisville and Notre Dame were on the bubble and were left out of the tournament. The selection committee chair confirmed Davidson’s tournament championship win knocked Notre Dame out of the tournament.