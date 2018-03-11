Rain then some snow possible Monday PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Rain will be around at times on Sunday across central North Carolina. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and chilly with temperatures staying in the 40s throughout the day. Only in areas well south of the Triangle, like Fayetteville, will see temperatures in the 50s. This is still below normal and temperatures will stay below normal until next weekend.

Rain will be widespread Sunday night and into Monday morning. Low pressure will move past the state on Monday and be just offshore Monday afternoon. The storm will deepen off the coast and drag in colder air over central North Carolina. So, there is a chance of some snow during the afternoon and early evening on Monday. The areas that might see some snow will be mainly from the Triangle northward. As of now, no travel issues are expected; and any accumulations, if they occur, should mainly be on grassy surfaces. So, the best chance for accumulating snow will be along the I-85 corridor. There are no winter advisories for central North Carolina; but right to our northwest, from Caswell county and counties along the Virginia border west, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Monday, so if you are traveling there, there could be some slick spots on roads.

Any snow will end quickly Monday evening and skies will clear out overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday will be bright and dry; but quite chilly for this time of year. Thursday will be sunny with highs still below normal. By Friday, highs should rebound to about normal in the lower 60s with bright sunshine.

Next weekend is definitely looking to be milder. On Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day, it should be partly sunny and mild with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Next Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a shower possible. It sh ould be even milder with highs reaching 70.

Today will be cloudy with areas of rain. The high will be 48. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Sunday Night will be cloudy with occasional rain. The overnight will be 36. Winds will be northeast 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday will be cloudy and rainy with some snow possibly mixing in during the afternoon mainly in areas from the Triangle and northward. The high will be 39; winds will be north 8 to 12 mph. The precipitation risk will be 90 percent.

Monday Night will have a chance of early evening snow, then skies will clear out overnight. The low will be 30. Winds will be northwest 5 to 10 mph. The precipitation risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and brisk. The high will be 48; winds will be northwest 8 to 12 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold. The high will be 46; after

a morning low of 28.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 53; after

a morning low of 27.

Friday will be sunny and seasonable. The high will be 62; after

a morning low of 36.

Saturday will be partly sunny and mild. The high will be 66; after

a morning low of 42.

Next Sunday will be cloudy with spotter showers around. The high will be 70;

after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

