Man killed in domestic shooting in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at 4429 Old Milburnie Road in Wendell.
Officers responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. and located the shooting victim, a 35-year-old man.
The man was transported to WakeMed in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased after arriving at the hospital.
Officials say this shooting appears to be domestic related. A suspect is in custody.
The shooting remains under investigation.
