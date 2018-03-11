Man killed in domestic shooting in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at 4429 Old Milburnie Road in Wendell.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. and located the shooting victim, a 35-year-old man.

The man was transported to WakeMed in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased after arriving at the hospital.

Officials say this shooting appears to be domestic related. A suspect is in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

