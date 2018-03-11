Some Outer Banks schools to close early Monday because of high winds

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Dare County Schools have announced they will release students early Monday due to high winds.

The school district announced schools would begin dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Monday on a staggered release.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from Monday at noon until to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters are predicting north winds from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Earlier on Sunday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced crews had been staged in the Outer Banks to remove any sand or ocean overwash that may cause problems along N.C. Highway 12 during a storm.

Classes at some schools were canceled last week because ferries were shut down and roads were closed because of ocean overwash caused by high winds.

