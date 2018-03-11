Wife of NC man killed in military plane crash has baby

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) — It’s a girl for Cassie Lohrey, the wife of Hospital Corpsman First Class Ryan Lohrey, who died in a military plane crash in July in Mississippi.

Three weeks after her husband died, Cassie found out she was pregnant. On Veteran’s Day, some of Ryan’s friends helped Cassie with the gender reveal.

Cassie named her new little girl, who was born March 6, after her husband, Ryan Jo.

Cassie lived in Hampstead but has moved home to Michigan to live with her family.

The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18 inches long.

“I wasn’t expecting it. My pregnancy has been amazing. No complications. Everything was good, no pains and then she decided she just wanted to come break my water and come see me,” she said.

Cassie said she felt like her husband was in the delivery room with her.

Ryan Jo was born three weeks early, and Cassie said she thinks her husband was sending her a message with the newborn’s early arrival.

“I truly believe that he had something to do with her coming early. My birthday is (Thursday) and I feel that he sent me my early birthday present down from heaven,” Cassie said.

Ryan Jo is sleeping up to four hours at a time, and Cassie said she hopes that lasts. According to Cassie, she will do everything she can to make sure her daughter knows everything about her dad and the hero he was.

