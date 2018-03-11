Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern counties of Central NC, including Durham, Orange

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Monday for much of the northern counties in Central North Carolina, the National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon.

The advisory is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and includes Durham, Orange, Person, Granville, Vance, Warren and Alamance counties.

A mixture of rain, sleet, and wet snow is expected, the weather service said.

“Total snow/sleet accumulations of up to two inches will be possible, with localized higher amounts,” forecasters said.

Mecklenburg County in Virginia is also under the same advisory from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Rain will transition to a mixture of rain, sleet, and heavy wet snow Monday morning. With surface temperatures hovering near to just above freezing, significant accumulations are not expected, however, a period of slush will likely accumulate once precipitation rates increase.

A few slick spots will be possible, especially in areas along and north of Interstate 85 in the late afternoon and evening hours, the winter weather advisory said.

The advisory includes the cities of Bushy Fork, Concord, Roxboro, Surl, Oxford, Butner, Creedmoor, Dabney, Henderson, Norlina, Wise, Afton, Warrenton, Lake Gaston, Pfafftown, Stanleyville, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lake Townsend, High Point, Burlington, Graham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Bethesda, Durham, and Research Triangle Park.

