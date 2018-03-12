27 cases dismissed after former NC officer charged in jaywalking beating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County District Attorney announced in a press release on Monday that 17 people arrested by former Asheville Officer Christopher Hickman would have their charges dismissed.

Hickman is currently facing charges for a use of force incident stemming from August 2017, where he is shown beating a black man who was stopped for jaywalking.

The press release states that because of Hickman’s charges, he is no longer considered a credible witness to the state. Because of this, 17 people would have 27 cases dismissed.

According to the District Attorney there were no violent felonies or sex offenses dismissed as part of dismissals.

The D.A. also stated in a release that they would be reviewing any convictions on cases where Hickman was the lead officer from August 24 to current date, and move to set aside those convictions.

Hickman is facing three charges, including assault by strangulation, communicating threats, and assault with intent to injure. Hickman’s next court date is April 2.

He resigned from the department in January.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: