Babysitter abused toddler girl, who is ‘hanging on by a thread,’ sheriff says

By and Published: Updated:

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH/WNCN) — A 3-year-old girl is in intensive care after her family says she was abused by her babysitter.

Hannah Wesche in a photo from WCMH. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

The family of Hannah Wesche told WLWT they are in a state of shock.

“We have to sit here and look at our dead little Hannah and just wait for these exams to tell us what we already know,” Hannah’s aunt Megan Latham said.

Latham says her niece is brain dead.

“This little girl is hanging on by a thread. Cases like this rip your heart out. I don’t understand why or how anyone harms a child,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said on Monday.

She said Hannah’s babysitter, Lindsay Partin, shook her and abused her Thursday.

Lindsay Partin in a photo from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“She’d gotten dropped off, a couple minutes later, she’s calling Jason, hysterical, doesn’t really know what’s happening, they call 911,” Latham said.

According to the family, Hannah had been punched and was passed out. She also had a black eye.

Doctors removed part of her skull to relieve swelling on her brain.

“In order to do something like this to an innocent, fragile child, you would have to be a monster,” Latham said.

According to court documents, Partin admitted to shaking the child.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Partin also told officials Hannah Wesche fell and struck her head on the concrete garage floor the previous day, Butler County deputies said.

Partin, 35, is booked in the Butler County Jail, charged with endangering children and felonious assault.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s