‘Black Lives Matter’ painted on NC lodge for Fraternal Order of Police

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – Asheville Police Department officers are investigating after the area Fraternal Order of Police lodge was vandalized early Monday morning.

According to police, a suspect sprayed painted the Fraternal Order of Police lodge with the words “Black Lives Matter” across the front of the building.

The vandalism comes just days after an Asheville police officer was arrested following body camera video that appeared to show him beating a black man accused of jaywalking.

The vandalism included a damaged security camera and smashed out windows at the Fraternal Order of Police van.

Also, the American flag was also taken down and put back up upside down.

The incident was reported by a lodge member around 1 p.m. Monday.

Rondell Lance, president of the group, said they came into the office around noon on Monday and that’s when they found the vandalism.

Lance said it was upsetting because he’s condemned the video of former officer Chris Hickman.

Hickman was charged after body camera video appeared to show him beating a black man accused of jaywalking.

Hickman has been charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury, and communicating threats, according to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office.

Lance said he doesn’t believe the vandalism was done by a member of Asheville’s Black Lives Matter.

He said he thinks it’s someone with their own agenda trying to promote division in the community.

Lance said they will be holding a news conference on Tuesday to offer a reward for information, as well as share their thoughts on the incident. A time for the news conference has not yet been announced.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: