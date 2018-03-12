Central North Carolina snowfall totals for March 12

Snow in Roxboro on Monday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow fell throughout central North Carolina on Monday with varying amounts throughout the region.

The most snow seemed to fall in Person County in the Triangle region, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Further west, more than 5 inches fell in Guilford County near Greensboro.

Snowfall totals for Monday, March 12 — as of 7:20 p.m.

Location                  Amount    Time/Date     Provider

Alamance County
Union Ridge                  1.5 in    0433 PM 03/12   911 Center

Cumberland County
Fayetteville              SLEET 0.1 in 0308 PM 03/12  County

Durham County
3 NNE Durham                 0.1 in    0330 PM 03/12   Spotter

Forsyth County
3 E Walkertown               2.8 in    0314 PM 03/12   NWS
4 W Pfafftown                2.5 in    0315 PM 03/12   Observer
3 E Walkertown               2.1 in    0105 PM 03/12   Spotter
Winston-Salem                2.0 in    0100 PM 03/12   Public

Franklin County
3 NE Youngsville             1.3 in    0600 PM 03/12   Spotter
1 NNE Franklinton            0.3 in    0415 PM 03/12   Spotter

Granville County
Oxford                       2.0 in    0612 PM 03/12   Radio

Guilford County
3 NW Monticello              5.5 in    0440 PM 03/12   Cocorahs
Summerfield                  3.5 in    0400 PM 03/12   Public
2 SW Summerfield             3.0 in    0330 PM 03/12   Public
3 NNW Archdale               2.0 in    0445 PM 03/12   Public
5 NW Monticello              1.8 in    1140 AM 03/12   Cocorahs
1 SE High Point              1.5 in    0410 PM 03/12   Public
4 ENE Greensboro             1.5 in    0400 PM 03/12   Public

Harnett County
Coats                        0.5 in    0515 PM 03/12   Spotter
Buies Creek                  0.5 in    0503 PM 03/12   Spotter
4 SW Angier                  0.3 in    0625 PM 03/12   NWS
Buies Creek                  0.3 in    0355 PM 03/12   Emerg. Mngr
Angier                       0.2 in    0419 PM 03/12   NWS 

Lenoir County
1 WNW of Kinston             0.8 in snow  Source: County official

Person County
2 E Bethel Hill              4.0 in    0535 PM 03/12   Spotter
4 N Roxboro                  3.5 in    0552 PM 03/12   Public
3 N Roxboro                  3.0 in    0400 PM 03/12   Public

Pitt County
5.7 NW Greeneville           1 in      23:49 UTC 3/12 Cocorahs


Wake County
5 W Pilot                    1.3 in    0515 PM 03/12   Spotter
2 SE Wake Forest             1.0 in    0515 PM 03/12   Cocorahs
Garner                       0.5 in    0620 PM 03/12   Public 
5 N Raleigh                  0.5 in    0545 PM 03/12   NWS 
1 SW Apex                    0.2 in    0545 PM 03/12   Spotter 
4 S Lake Wheeler             0.2 in    0430 PM 03/12   NWS 
1 W Garner                   0.2 in    0412 PM 03/12   NWS 
2 SE Cary                    0.1 in    0600 PM 03/12   NWS 
4 NNE Raleigh                0.1 in    0410 PM 03/12   Cocorahs 

...Sleet Reports...

Location                     Amount    Time/Date       Provider 

...North Carolina...

...Cumberland County...
Fayetteville                 0.1 in    0308 PM 03/12   County

