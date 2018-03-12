Central North Carolina snowfall totals for March 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow fell throughout central North Carolina on Monday with varying amounts throughout the region.

The most snow seemed to fall in Person County in the Triangle region, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Further west, more than 5 inches fell in Guilford County near Greensboro.

Snowfall totals for Monday, March 12 — as of 7:20 p.m.

Location Amount Time/Date Provider Alamance County Union Ridge 1.5 in 0433 PM 03/12 911 Center Cumberland County Fayetteville SLEET 0.1 in 0308 PM 03/12 County Durham County 3 NNE Durham 0.1 in 0330 PM 03/12 Spotter Forsyth County 3 E Walkertown 2.8 in 0314 PM 03/12 NWS 4 W Pfafftown 2.5 in 0315 PM 03/12 Observer 3 E Walkertown 2.1 in 0105 PM 03/12 Spotter Winston-Salem 2.0 in 0100 PM 03/12 Public Franklin County 3 NE Youngsville 1.3 in 0600 PM 03/12 Spotter 1 NNE Franklinton 0.3 in 0415 PM 03/12 Spotter Granville County Oxford 2.0 in 0612 PM 03/12 Radio Guilford County 3 NW Monticello 5.5 in 0440 PM 03/12 Cocorahs Summerfield 3.5 in 0400 PM 03/12 Public 2 SW Summerfield 3.0 in 0330 PM 03/12 Public 3 NNW Archdale 2.0 in 0445 PM 03/12 Public 5 NW Monticello 1.8 in 1140 AM 03/12 Cocorahs 1 SE High Point 1.5 in 0410 PM 03/12 Public 4 ENE Greensboro 1.5 in 0400 PM 03/12 Public Harnett County Coats 0.5 in 0515 PM 03/12 Spotter Buies Creek 0.5 in 0503 PM 03/12 Spotter 4 SW Angier 0.3 in 0625 PM 03/12 NWS Buies Creek 0.3 in 0355 PM 03/12 Emerg. Mngr Angier 0.2 in 0419 PM 03/12 NWS Lenoir County 1 WNW of Kinston 0.8 in snow Source: County official Person County 2 E Bethel Hill 4.0 in 0535 PM 03/12 Spotter 4 N Roxboro 3.5 in 0552 PM 03/12 Public 3 N Roxboro 3.0 in 0400 PM 03/12 Public Pitt County 5.7 NW Greeneville 1 in 23:49 UTC 3/12 Cocorahs Wake County 5 W Pilot 1.3 in 0515 PM 03/12 Spotter 2 SE Wake Forest 1.0 in 0515 PM 03/12 Cocorahs Garner 0.5 in 0620 PM 03/12 Public 5 N Raleigh 0.5 in 0545 PM 03/12 NWS 1 SW Apex 0.2 in 0545 PM 03/12 Spotter 4 S Lake Wheeler 0.2 in 0430 PM 03/12 NWS 1 W Garner 0.2 in 0412 PM 03/12 NWS 2 SE Cary 0.1 in 0600 PM 03/12 NWS 4 NNE Raleigh 0.1 in 0410 PM 03/12 Cocorahs ...Sleet Reports... Location Amount Time/Date Provider ...North Carolina... ...Cumberland County... Fayetteville 0.1 in 0308 PM 03/12 County