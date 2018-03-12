Deputy in fatal crash was trying to pull over car, Edgecombe County sheriff says

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old deputy died when he was involved in a crash after turning around to pursue someone violating driving laws, Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said Monday.

Atkinson identified the deputy as David Lee’Sean Manning. He had worked for the Sheriff’s Office for about four months.

Manning’s cruiser collided with a Chevrolet Silverado. He was headed south on N.C. Highway 122/111 near Pinetops at about 6:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office had said earlier. The Chevrolet was headed north.

Manning died at the scene, Atkinson said, and the two occupants of the pickup truck suffered “serious to non-life-threatening injuries.”

EARLIER: Edgecombe County sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash

The vehicle Manning was trying to pull over, a Nissan Altima, crashed into a ditch about a fifth of a mile from the scene of the fatal collision. The driver fled, and was not found, despite the use of K9s, Atkinson said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

“We are truly saddened by the death of Deputy Manning,” Atkinson said. “All parties involved in the fatal collision will continue to be in our prayers.”

