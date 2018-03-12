Deputy in fatal crash was trying to pull over car, Edgecombe County sheriff says

By Published: Updated:

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old deputy died when he was involved in a crash after turning around to pursue someone violating driving laws, Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said Monday.

Atkinson identified the deputy as David Lee’Sean Manning. He had worked for the Sheriff’s Office for about four months.

Manning’s cruiser collided with a Chevrolet Silverado. He was headed south on N.C. Highway 122/111 near Pinetops at about 6:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office had said earlier. The Chevrolet was headed north.

Manning died at the scene, Atkinson said, and the two occupants of the pickup truck suffered “serious to non-life-threatening injuries.”

EARLIER: Edgecombe County sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash

The vehicle Manning was trying to pull over, a Nissan Altima, crashed into a ditch about a fifth of a mile from the scene of the fatal collision. The driver fled, and was not found, despite the use of K9s, Atkinson said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

“We are truly saddened by the death of Deputy Manning,” Atkinson said. “All parties involved in the fatal collision will continue to be in our prayers.”

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s