Edgecombe County sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash



PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in a crash Sunday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities responded to a crash call involving a deputy around 6:15 p.m. on N.C. Highway 122/111 near Pinetops. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was heading south on the road and another vehicle was heading north when they collided.

“I am truly saddened by the loss of one of our deputies as a result of this collision. Our hearts go out to both families involved. Please keep us all in prayer,” said Sheriff Cleveland “Clee” Atkinson, Jr.

The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Authorities did not say if the other driver suffered any injuries or if any charges will be filed against them.