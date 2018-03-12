Edgecombe County sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash

By Published: Updated:


PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in a crash Sunday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities responded to a crash call involving a deputy around 6:15 p.m. on N.C. Highway 122/111 near Pinetops. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was heading south on the road and another vehicle was heading north when they collided.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

“I am truly saddened by the loss of one of our deputies as a result of this collision. Our hearts go out to both families involved. Please keep us all in prayer,” said Sheriff Cleveland “Clee” Atkinson, Jr.

The incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Authorities did not say if the other driver suffered any injuries or if any charges will be filed against them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s