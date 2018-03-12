Fort Bragg paratrooper dies at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division died at a home in Fayetteville on Saturday, military authorities said.

Civilian law enforcement is investigating the cause of death of Spc. Brock M. Rollins, military authorities said. No information released Monday indicated any particular suspicion of foul play.

Rollins was an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment. He had been in the Army since 2010 and the 82nd since March 2011. He deployed to Afghanistan in a combat role twice.

“Specialist Brock Rollins volunteered to serve in our Army in a time of war and for that we are grateful,” said Col. Pat Work, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

Rollins’ awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Parachutist Badge.

