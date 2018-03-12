Many schools closed in NC mountains as 8 inches of snow possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Spring is little more than a week away but most of North Carolina is getting another blast of snow and sleet before winter ends.

The National Weather Service has winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings or freeze warnings in effect for 67 of the state’s 100 counties on Monday.

Forecasters say up to 6 inches of snow is possible around Boone in the northern mountains.

WSPA-TV reported that up to 8 inches possible on some mountain peaks in North Carolina.

Many North Carolina mountain areas are under a Winter Storm Warning which will be in effect until late Tuesday night. The areas were previously under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Schools are closed in many school districts in the mountains.

Two inches of snow is expected around Salisbury and Statesville.

Up to 2 inches of snow and sleet is expected across a wide swath stretching from Concord to Roanoke Rapids.

An inch of snow is possible from Greenville to Jacksonville.

