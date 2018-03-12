Nursing assistants accused of having sex with psychiatric patients

FAYETTE, Iowa (WNCN) – Two nursing assistants in Iowa faces charges after authorities said they developed sexual relationships with two patients.

On Feb. 21, two patients at Prairie View Management Facility walked away from the facility and were later reported as missing persons, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Four days later, the sheriff’s office said the missing patients were seen with two staff members of the facility.

An investigation revealed Megan Marie Penney, 26, and Paige Lynn Johanningmeier, 23, both certified nursing assistants, were involved in relationships with the missing patients.

The sheriff’s office said those relationships turned sexual after the patients left the facility.

On March 6, Penney and Johanningmeier were arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee, a class “D” felony in Iowa.

If convicted, both could face 5 years in prison and be required to register on the sex offender registry for 10 years.

One of the patients was later returned to Prairie View while the other was transferred to hospital.

Penney and Johanningmeier each posted a $2,000 bond and released.

