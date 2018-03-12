Person County possibly the hardest hit by snow in Central NC

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Person County schools will be closed on Tuesday after the area received a late-winter snowfall Monday.

In Roxboro, about three inches of snow fell. School administrators sent students home before noon Monday.

“Conditions got bad really quick,” said Roxboro Police Chief David Hess, who measured 3.5 inches of snow.

Hess said there were more than 40 reports of wrecks or cars abandoned throughout Person County Monday.

Though main roads were passable, many side streets were coated in snow and ice Monday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Person County as “black ice” is possible on some roads.

“Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to around 30 overnight. Slush on bridges and overpasses will freeze, causing black ice conditions Tuesday morning,” the National Weather Service said.

“Crews will be out working to try and de-ice the roads as much as they can. Mother Nature is gonna be our best help. As temperatures begin to warm up, the conditions for the road will get better,” said Hess.

Tuesday will be an optional workday for teachers beginning at 10 a.m.

