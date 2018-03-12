School closings and delays – Tuesday, March 13

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A list of school delays on Tuesday, March 13 due to wintry weather.
CLOSED
Person County Schools (Optional teacher workday starting at 10 a.m.)
DELAYED
Chatham County Schools — three-hour delay
Chatham Charter — opens at 11 a.m.
Durham Public Schools — two-hour delay
Granville County Schools — three-hour delay
Edgecombe County Schools- three-hour delay
Franklin County Schools — two-hour delay
Harnett County Schools — two-hour delay
Halifax County Schools — two-hour delay
Johnston County Schools — three-hour delay
Lee County Schools — three-hour delay
Moore County Schools — two-hour delay
Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools — two-hour delay
Northhampton County Schools- two-hour delay
Orange County Schools — three-hour delay
Vance County Schools — two-hour delay
Wake County Schools — three-hour delay
Wayne County Schools — two-hour delay
Wilson County Schools — two-hour delay
