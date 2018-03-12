School closings and delays – Tuesday, March 13

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A list of school delays on Tuesday, March 13 due to wintry weather.

CLOSED
Person County Schools (Optional teacher workday starting at 10 a.m.)

DELAYED
Chatham County Schools — three-hour delay

Chatham Charter — opens at 11 a.m.

Durham Public Schools — two-hour delay

Granville County Schools — three-hour delay

Edgecombe County Schools- three-hour delay

Franklin County Schools — two-hour delay

Harnett County Schools — two-hour delay

Halifax County Schools — two-hour delay

Johnston County Schools — three-hour delay

Lee County Schools — three-hour delay

Moore County Schools — two-hour delay

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools — two-hour delay

Northhampton County Schools- two-hour delay

Orange County Schools — three-hour delay

Vance County Schools — two-hour delay

Wake County Schools — three-hour delay

Wayne County Schools — two-hour delay

Wilson County Schools — two-hour delay

