School closings – Monday, March 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A list of closings on Monday, March 12 due to the threat of wintry weather.
Dismissing early
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools – Two hours early
Chatham County Schools – Noon release
Durham Public Schools – Two hours early
Franklin County Schools – Two hours early
Granville County Schools – Three hours early
Mecklenburg County, Virginia
Orange County Schools
Person County Schools – 11:30 a.m. release
CBS North Carolina will update this list throughout the day.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED IN CENTRAL NC, ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE
- ‘IT’S A LOT OF GRIEF’ – CHURCH MEMBERS MOURN PASTOR’S WIFE KILLED AT NC HOME
- NC MAN CHARGED IN 1986 MURDER OF 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL
- FIRST BABY DROP-OFF BOX FOR UNWANTED NEWBORNS INSTALLED IN INDIANA
- VIRGINIA POLICE OFFICER KILLS 2 PIT BULLS ATTACKING DOG