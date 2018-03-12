School closings – Monday, March 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A list of closings on Monday, March 12 due to the threat of wintry weather.

Dismissing early
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools – Two hours early
Chatham County Schools – Noon release
Durham Public Schools – Two hours early
Franklin County Schools – Two hours early
Granville County Schools – Three hours early
Mecklenburg County, Virginia
Orange County Schools
Person County Schools – 11:30 a.m. release

