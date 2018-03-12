Snow causes about 15 crashes in Orange County, but few other issues reported

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County wasn’t spared from winter weather Monday.

Snow and slush fell for most of the afternoon prompting schools to let students out early. The weather also was a factor in several crashes, but by early evening families were feeling brave enough to venture out.

RELATED INFO: Central North Carolina snowfall totals for March 12

Orange County spokesman Todd McGee said the county had no major issues when it came to storm response, other than a wreck on Highway 86 that took out a power pole.

Jeremy Morgan and his wife debated taking their 5-year-old son Peyton to his first swim lesson at the Orange County Sportsplex, but ultimately decided to make the trip.

“He’d been cooped up. She went and got him early. He was a little rambunctious so we were glad to all get out and take an adventure,” Morgan said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff, deputies responded to about 10-15 weather-related crashes Monday, including some with injuries and rollovers. However, Morgan, and several other parents at the Sportsplex said they didn’t encounter any problems.

“We came from Durham and it was sticking more when we got to Hillsborough, but not on the road really. Just in the yards,” said Morgan.

The Morgan’s weren’t the only ones who wanted to get out of the house Monday night. Dozens of kids laced up for a skate around the Sportsplex’s ice rink.

“It was really cold and the forecast said it was going to snow and now it’s snowing,” said eight-year-old Kyle Bedell.

Bedell was one of the thousands of kids in Orange County who were dismissed from school early due to the winter weather.

“Since it was snowing it might have been icy on the road,” he said.

Kyle was worried his end of season party win his youth hockey team would be canceled, and was relieved to get a chance to skate with his buddies.

Because of possible slick and icy conditions overnight and early Tuesday morning, Orange County Schools will be on a delay.

